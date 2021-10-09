LIVE GAME LOG: West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) at Baylor (4-1, 3-1 Big 12)

The West Virginia Mountaineers are on the road for their second road test of the Big 12 conference season as they head to Baylor to face the Bears.

Be sure to stop here for updates as the action in Waco unfolds.

1ST QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN BAYLOR (21-7) – 5:24: It takes just five plays for the Bears to turn the mistake into points — this drive was the Gerry Bohanon show, as he completed two passes and made two short runs to lead Baylor into the end zone. He punches it in on the last play from the one yard line to give his team a two-touchdown lead.

7:33: After chipping away some solid gains in the first few plays of the drive, the Mountaineers suffer their first giveaway as Jarret Doege under throws a curl route to Sam James and gets picked by Jalen Pitre. The Bears get the ball on their 48.

TOUCHDOWN BAYLOR (14-7) – 9:22: Baylor comes back with an 8-play 75-yard drive to get back ahead of West Virginia. Again, mistakes hurt the Mountaineers — they put the Bears in a 3rd-and-11 situation, but slice that nearly in half as Taijh Alston gets whistled for offsides. That lets the Bears pick up a pair of small gains for the first down, setting up a 44-yard connection from Bohanon to Thornton. Ben Sims eventually gets his first touchdown of the contest as Bohanon fools the WVU defense with a play action, leaving the tight end wide open in the end zone.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-7) – 12:41: West Virginia doesn’t take long to answer — in just six plays, the Mountaineers drive down the field and finish the series with a 12-yard connection from Jarret Doege to Sean Ryan. Sam James had a massive 53-yard catch to put the Mountaineers in the red zone, but those mistakes are still ever-present as WVU was forced to burn a timeout before the drive even began.

TOUCHDOWN BAYLOR (7-0) – 14:19: It takes just two plays for the Bears to get its opening score. Josh Fleeks takes the first down handoff for no gain to the left, but that’s followed up by a pass from Gerry Bohanon to Tyquan Thornton for 75 yards right up the middle — Bears take an early lead.

Baylor receives the opening kickoff and takes it for a touchback.