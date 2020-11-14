LIVE GAME LOG: TCU (3-3) at West Virginia (4-3)

West Virginia football is in Morgantown hosting TCU for the tenth meeting in history between the two programs.

The all-time series dates back to 1984, and a 5-4 advantage belongs to the Mountaineers.

A development before kickoff: WVU linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo will be out for today’s contest. He was spotted on the sideline during warmups in street clothes and a knee brace.

Today is Military Appreciation Day at Milan Puskar Stadium, so the Mountaineers are donning special Stars and Stripes decals on their helmets. Plus, the fans in the stadium were treated to a pregame flyover.

4TH QUARTER

3:21: A big play from Duggan to Emari Demercado gets TCU in threatening distance, and eventually into the red zone — but a shot at the end zone is picked off by Tykee Smith and taken 42 yards the other way. This contest may be pretty much sealed.

6:42: Neal Brown decides to try pounding the ball downfield with Leddie Brown this drive, and only Leddie. He gets five carries, one of which goes for 31 yards — but it’s not enough for points, as Casey Legg misses his first kick of the season. This one was from 40 yards out — so TCU will get it on their own 23.

10:10: Duggan is sacked by Akheem Mesidor on third down, forcing a three-and-out. West Virginia gets the ball on their own 40.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (24-6) – 12:01: WVU finds the end zone in just two plays. The scoring play consisted of a deep ball to TJ Simmons, who made the jumping grab and powered in to the end zone from 38 yards out.

12:54: West Virginia punts to TCU, but the Horned Frogs muff the punt. It’s recovered by Sean Mahone on the TCU 42, giving the Mountaineers a great opportunity to eat clock and add to their lead. TCU has two timeouts.

West Virginia has the ball to start his one after both teams go three-and-out to end the third quarter.

3RD QUARTER

END 3Q: West Virginia has a 17-6 lead over the Horned Frogs.

FIELD GOAL TCU (17-6) – 4:49: TCU drives down the field to get in an and-goal situation, and are legitimately inches away from scoring their first touchdown — but Max Duggan reeeeally over threw Taye Barber in the end zone to force fourth down. Griffin Kell hits the field goal from 32 yards out to get their deficit back to 11.

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (17-3) – 7:57: Jarret Doege and Leddie Brown tag team this drive to get the Mountaineers in field goal position. Brown gets over 100 yards on the day, putting together 45 rushing yards on the series, while Doege adds three completions for 12 yards. There was one snap in which he rolled out and had Bryce Ford-Wheaton open deep in the end zone, but he underthrew his receiver slightly enough for TCU’s secondary to break it up. Casey Legg extends the WVU lead with a 50 yarder.

2ND QUARTER

HALF: West Virginia leads TCU, 14-3.

1:20: Neal Brown opts to run the clock down, take a delay of game penalty and punt to TCU. The Horned Frogs will try to get a drive going from their own 17.

4:07: West Virginia calls a 30-second timeout. The Mountaineers are having a very strong day on offense, both individually and as a team. Leddie Brown is the leading rusher with 65 yards, with two rushes this quarter for double-digit yardage. Sean Ryan, Winston Wright and TJ Simmons all have over 20 receiving yards, as part of Jarret Doege’s 128-yard game so far.

6:42: TCU opts for the run game to start this drive and move the chains on the legs of Taye Barber and Darwin Barlow. They switch to the pass after a few downs, though, and punt to end their 5-play drive. WVU starts on their own 9.

8:15: WVU goes three-and-out, narrowly avoiding an interception on third down. WVU punts but is flagged for a kick catch interference. TCU’s drive starts on their own 40. Oh, and good news — Washington got up and walked off on his own power after a couple minutes on the ground.

9:27: TJ Simmons gets his second recorded carry of the day and gets a yard — but in the process, his knee makes contact with the back of TCU tackler Ar’Darius Washington. That one looked like it hurt the defender, and he is down.

9:35: TCU goes with three straight run calls, and all are stuffed at the line. WVU gets the three-and-out and will start on their own 37.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (14-3) – 11:32: It takes West Virginia exactly three minutes to answer with a touchdown. The drive gets started with a great run from Leddie Brown (who is apparently quite healthy), who bounced it outside for 30 yards up the sideline. Doege ends it with a 26-yard completion to TJ Simmons for the score. Something to keep an eye on: Sam James picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, his first of the game — if he gets another, he’ll be disqualified.

FIELD GOAL TCU (7-3) – 14:01: West Virginia gets the red zone stop and forces a TCU field goal. Griffin Kell makes it from 32 yards out.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: West Virginia leads TCU, 7-0. The Horned Frogs are in the red zone to start the second period of play.

1:58: West Virginia forces the three-and-out for TCU and get a good punt return for Alec Sinkfield — BUT, it’s negated because of a roughing the kicker play against West Virginia. The Mountaineers brought the house but didn’t contact the ball, just punter Jordy Sandy.

On that scoring drive, WVU went 4-4 on third downs against the No. 2 third down defense in the Big 12. A great start. — Nick Farrell (@ByNickFarrell) November 14, 2020

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-0) – 3:00: The 99-yard drive is finished off with a QB sneak by Jarret Doege. While his only rush goes for a yard and a score, he completed 7 of his 8 passes on the drive for 77 yards, with the help of five different receivers.

5:47: West Virginia’s first drive takes a pause as the officials head to the booth to review a called reception by Winston Wright. The Mountaineers are moving the ball well both on the ground and through the air — if the play stands, this will be Jarret Doege’s fourth completion in five attempts, totaling 63 yards. Neal Brown is showing some new stuff, as well — TJ Simmons has emerged as a massive weapon in the opening series, taking screen passes and end-arounds for 29 total yards so far — and that doesn’t include a big run that was called back because of a penalty. He also has one catch on a corner route for 15 yards.

10:33: The opening drive for TCU was threatening for West Virginia, but they were able to get the stop. They run 11 plays and are able to move the ball 40 yards, the bulk of which came from both the arm and legs of Max Duggan — but they get stopped on the WVU 35. TCU punts and down the ball on WVU’s own 1 yard line.

West Virginia won the coin toss and elected to defer.