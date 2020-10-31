LIVE GAME LOG: No. 16 Kansas State (4-1) at West Virginia (3-2)

West Virginia football hosts the 16th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats as they hope to get a bounce-back win after their disappointing loss to Texas Tech last week. The Wildcats, on the other hand, are coming off a smashing victory against their in-state rival Kansas.

The all-time series between the two squads is even at five, so the winner of this year’s contest will get the advantage. Be sure to stop back here for updates as the game unfolds.

2ND QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (10-3) – 11:56: Doege connects with Ali Jennings from 5 yards out to give West Virginia the lead. A massive 58-yard reception from Bryce Ford-Wheaton almost gave the Mountaineers the score right there, but he fell out of bounds and instead gave the Mountaineers the opportunity for the score.

14:44: Kansas State gets nothing from the opportunity but a missed field goal from 52 yards. WVU gets the ball on their own 34.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: West Virginia is tied up with Kansas State at 3.

:27: Doege completes a pass to Winston Wright on first down, but a sack for an 8-yard loss causes the drive to stall. WVU punts and gives Kansas State good position on the WVU 36.

2:23: Sean Mahone picks off Howard on second down deep shot to give the Mountaineers the ball back on their own 12.

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (3-3) – 3:06: West Virginia puts together what looks like a stellar offensive drive of 72 yards, but it remains unfinished as they get stopped at the 2 yard line — much like the Wildcats. The Mountaineers made some solid plays on the way down the field, especially on the back of Leddie Brown, but they got some real help from K-State penalties to keep the drive going. Jarret Doege is 5-for-10 for 39 yards so far.

FIELD GOAL KANSAS STATE (3-0) – 8:33: The West Virginia defense steps up for a massive red zone stop after the Wildcats drive down to the Mountaineer 2 yard line, but are held to just a field goal. Tight end Briley Moore was a big piece of that with a 28-yard reception, and it took three Mountaineers to take him down. He could prove to be a tough threat for WVU to stop today.

12:47: Leddie Brown starts the West Virginia offense off with an 11-yard burst, but the Mountaineers stall after that. WVU attempts a 51-yard field goal, but Evan Staley misses. K-State ball on their own 34.

14:37: The Mountaineers get an early turnover on 3rd and 10 — Will Howard’s pass is tipped and nabbed in the air by Nicktroy Fortune, setting WVU up on the K-State 44.

Kansas State starts with the ball on their own 19.