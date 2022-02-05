LIVE GAME LOG: No. 14 Texas Tech at WVU hoops

WVU forward Gabe Osabuohien gets excited after making a basket to narrow gap against No. 5 Baylor on Jan. 18, 2022. His Mountaineers fell to the Bears 77-68 at the WVU Coliseum. (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

West Virginia closes out the most difficult stretch in its schedule when it hosts No. 14 Texas Tech at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Mountaineers will be without leading scorer Taz Sherman in this contest. The guard left Monday’s game in the second half when he sustained a concussion. In his place, forward Pauly Paulicap will get the start as Bob Huggins goes with a bigger lineup.

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian “Keddy” Johnson

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Pauly Paulicap

F Isaiah Cottrell

Texas Tech starters

G Davion Warren

G Kevin McCullar

G Adonis Arms

F Kevin Obanor

F Bryson Williams

1ST HALF

10:16 (TTU 14, WVU 15): The Red Raiders have figured out their offensive struggles, making five of their last six attempts. Pauly Paulicap is really making his presence felt for West Virginia, though, adding two rebounds and a put-back dunk. It didn’t take long for the Mountaineer faithful to chant his name.

14:22 (TTU 4, WVU 11): Sean McNeil comes out of the first media timeout and adds a quick four-point play, then Terrence Shannon Jr. goes down on the other end and makes a slam in traffic for TTU. He hits the floor in clear pain, and is getting helped off the floor by team staff.

15:37 (TTU 2, WVU 7): This is shaping up to be a defensive battle early. Texas Tech comes out in a full-court 1-3-1 zone which messes with WVU’s tempo, while the Mountaineers have held the Red Raiders to just one field goal in seven attempts. Sean McNeil scored the first bucket of the game, while Keddy Johnson and Jalen Bridges have each gotten in on the scoring so far.

Texas Tech wins the opening tip. We are underway at the Coliseum.