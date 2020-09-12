LIVE GAME LOG: Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia

The 129th season of West Virginia football is moments away from kicking off at Milan Puskar Stadium as the Mountaineers host Eastern Kentucky. The action kicks off at noon ET on FOX Sports 1.

11 Mountaineers are suspended for this contest. Freshman wide receiver Reese Smith will get the start to replace TJ Simmons and Isaiah Esdale, freshman center Zach Frazier will start at center in place of Chase Behrndt and sophomore Graeson Maleshevich will start at left tackle in Junior Uzebu’s spot.

Gold and Blue Nation is at the stadium providing live updates right here as the action unfolds, so don’t miss a moment!

WVU’s captains: QB Jarret Doege, RB Leddie Brown, DE Jeffery Pooler, S Dante Bonamico

2ND QUARTER:

:31: TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (42-7) – The Mountaineers sneak one more score in before hitting the locker room for halftime as Doege finds Bryce Ford-Wheaton in the end zone. That’s Doege’s third score of the game, and Ford-Wheaton’s first.

1:42: Eastern Kentucky is forced to go three-and-out once again, and West Virginia will start their drive on the EKU 42. Sinkfield was on the return and was able to scrape through for 11 yards.

2:33: TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (35-7) – Leddie Brown adds his third touchdown of the day on an 8 yard score, ending a short WVU drive. He has 138 all-purpose yards and 3 total touchdowns on the day so far.

3:39: PICKED OFF! Alonzo Addae grabs his first interception of the season to halt the EKU drive at just 9 yards. WVU starts on their own 42.

5:17: West Virginia is unable to capitalize on a 1st down pass interference penalty and are forced to punt. Doege goes 1-for-3 in the drive with a completion to Sam Brown for 5 yards. EKU gets a touchback after Tyler Sumpter’s punt lands right in front of the goal line but doesn’t kick back quite enough.

6:28: An EKU three-and-out puts West Virginia on their own 26. So far, the Colonels have mustered 77 total yards — 51 of which come through the air by way of Parker McKinney.

8:22: TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (28-7) – Doege leads the Mountaineers with a vengeance, alternating between hand-offs to Alec Sinkfield and throws to Sam James. Ultimately, Sinkfield would be the one to punch it in for 8 yards, capping off the 6-play, 75-yard drive.

10:49: TOUCHDOWN EASTERN KENTUCKY (21-7) – The Colonel offense find sits groove and answers quickly. They run the ball with the bruising back Alonzo Booth three times before giving the ball to QB Parker McKinney thrice as well, finding Keyion Dixon on a 2nd and 9 for the 28-yard score. Alexander Woznick makes the PAT.

12:59: TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (21-0) – Three rushing gains set up an easy connection between Doege and Sam James for the sophomore’s first touchdown catch of the season. Staley nails the PAT, putting WVU up 21-0.

1ST QUARTER:

END 1Q: The Colonels are able to move the ball, but a third down sack by VanDarius Cowan knocks them back six yards for a fourth-and-16 situation on their own 13.

2:39: A false start penalty knocks the Mountaineers back five yards, keeping them behind the first down marker on this drive. They punt and are able to down it at the one yard line — EKU has a lot of turf to cover.

4:07: EKU threatened the sticks once again, but a false start penalty knocks them back. They punt, and Alec Sinkfield muffs it — but WVU recovers it and starts their drive on their own 40 yard line.

6:12: EKU’s Davion Ross takes the kickoff all the way back to the house — BUT, it’s called back for a holding penalty. WVU re-kicks it and pins the Colonels on their 18 yard line on the second time around.

6:23: TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (14-0) – Leddie Brown caps off an 11-play, 80-yard drive with a 20-yard reception on a flare route to the left, pushing in for the score. Jarret Doege goes 7-for-8 on the drive, adding 60 passing yards to his first-quarter total, which is now at 104. Staley drills the PAT.

11:29: EKU gets three positive plays to start their game offensively, but they are stopped short of the sticks, so they punt. Alec Sinkfield calls for the fair catch at the WVU 20 yard line, WVU starts with 1st and 10.

13:22: The Colonels will begin on their 26.

13:28: TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-0) – Leddie Brown punches it in from 10 yards out with ease, and Staley makes the extra point.

13:42: The West Virginia offense is rolling. Leddie Brown starts the game off with a 38-yard run up the left sideline, and Jarret Doege follows it up with completions to Sam Brown and Bryce Ford-Wheaton to get in the red zone. In just three plays, WVU has picked up 72 yards.

West Virginia will receive to start the contest.