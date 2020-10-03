LIVE GAME LOG: Baylor (1-0) at West Virginia (1-1)

West Virginia is hosting the Baylor Bears for their first Big 12 home game of the 2020 season. The game kicks off at noon ET on ABC.

Show time 😎#WVU vs. Baylor is underway here at Milan Puskar Stadium. pic.twitter.com/G1jPnF31aj — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) October 3, 2020

2ND QUARTER

:43: The Mountaineers force Baylor to punt, but they go three-and-out themselves. Baylor gets one more shot on their own 30.

1:36: Neal Brown calls another timeout as they force a 4th and 10 for the Bears.

1:45: West Virginia calls their first timeout as the Bears have 2nd and 12 on their own 19. Baylor has moved the ball this drive, but a couple of holding penalties have held them back. So far, they’ve kept it on the ground for all five plays.

3:05: West Virginia gets two straight first downs from the Doege-Sam James connection, but Bryce Ford-Wheaton is called for an unsportsmanlike, which pushes the Mountaineers back 15 yards. They are unable to recoup that yardage and are forced to punt — but they pin the Bears on their own 6 yard line.

TOUCHDOWN BAYLOR (7-7) – 6:44: A wacky drive for the Bears, including a WVU interception that was called back for a pass interference penalty, is finished by Charlie Brewer’s passing touchdown to RJ Sneed. The drive lasts 5 plays and 2:43, and goes for 30 yards.

9:27: Jarret Doege throws an interception on third and long by JT Woods. Leddie Brown brings him down, but not before he gets a return of 28 yards.

10:55: A big third down connection from Charlie Brewer to Gavin Holmes puts the Bears in field goal position — but John Mayers doinks it off the right upright. That’s his second miss of the day, and WVU gets the ball back on their own 44.

13:31: Jarret Doege is intercepted on first down by Terrel Bernard, who returns it to the Baylor 39.

13:36: Baylor gets stopped on two straight plays to start the quarter and are forced to punt. West Virginia takes over on the Bears’ 43 yard line.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: West Virginia holds onto a 7-point lead at the end of the first period of play.

:23: Alec Sinkfield opens the Mountaineers’ drive with a 13-yard rush for a first down, but they are quickly stopped on subsequent snaps and forced to punt. Baylor opens up on their own 17.

4:21: West Virginia pushes the Bears back 10 yards and force a field goal — which misses, giving the Mountaineers the ball on their own 29.

6:11: On the second play of the drive, Baylor gets a big push on the WVU offensive line and puts a hit on Jarret Doege to force a fumble. The Bears recover in great field position — on the 19 yard line.

6:37: A Baylor false start penalty helps the Mountaineers force a three-and-out in the Bears’ first drive. Baylor’s Isaac Power punts to Alec Sinkfield, who calls for a fair catch on the 23 yard line.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-0) – 8:51: West Virginia gets the opening-drive touchdown on the feet of Jarret Doege. The QB gets off to a strong start, completing 7 of his 9 passes for 51 yards, while the rest of the drive came on the ground and with the help of some Baylor penalties. In total, the drive lasts 15 plays.

West Virginia will receive the opening kickoff.