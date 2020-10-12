LISTEN: Brown discusses COVID testing, upcoming Big 12 slate on weekly conference call

West Virginia’s second open week of the season was successful in more ways than one, according to the team’s head coach.

During his weekly appearance on the Big 12 teleconference, Neal Brown confirmed that his players were tested for COVID-19 three times during the open week, and none of the players tested produced new positive results.

It’s good news for the program in the days following a setback for its most recent opponent. Baylor, which lost at WVU on Oct. 3, was forced to postpone its game Saturday against Oklahoma State due to a rise in coronavirus cases within the program. The Bears temporarily paused all football-related activities on Oct. 8.

“We’re hopeful that we can remain COVID-free,” Brown said. “Obviously, we’ll be ready to adjust if that’s not the case, but that’s where we stand right now.”

The Mountaineers underwent another round of testing Sunday, but the team had not received the results of those tests at the time of the teleconference Monday morning.

Brown also sent well-wishes to Kansas head coach Les Miles, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. You can listen to the head coach’s remarks at the top of this page.

Miles does intend to make the trip to Morgantown Saturday to coach his team when the Jayhawks and Mountaineers meet at noon ET at Milan Puskar Stadium. Defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot filled in for Miles on the conference call, and said the head coach is doing well.

“He’s been in contact with us on a daily basis. He has run the staff meetings. He has been involved in the individual staff meetings, as far as offense, defense and special teams as well via Zoom,” Eliot said. “Our coordinators are handling their area of the ball, and Coach Miles is directing us exactly to what he wants us to do, and he plans on being there Saturday.”

The clash between WVU and Kansas will be televised on FS1.