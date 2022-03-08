Led by senior PJ Lenz’s NCAA Championship-qualifying finish on 1-meter springboard, the West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving team completed the second day of competition at the 2022 NCAA Zone A Diving Championships, at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

After placing inside the top four on the men’s 1-meter springboard competition, Lenz advances to the 2022 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships for the second time in his career. The Prior Lake, Minnesota native earned a combined score of 670.65, good for second-place.

“Both PJ Lenz and Owen Johns started off strong on 1-meter today,” diving coach Karla Helder said. “Just like yesterday, the competition was tight and required you to be on at all times, in every dive. PJ held on strong and improved on every dive, to qualify him for NCAAs.

As a freshman, Sarah Krusinski did a great job and held strong on her final dive, I’ve been extremely happy with the changes she’s made this season. Tomorrow, she’ll dive on tower, and I’m anticipating on seeing how she executes.”

During men’s 1-meter prelims, Lenz scored a 323.70 and entered finals in sixth place. He gained momentum and jumped four spots in the in the final round, adding 346.95 to his total score, to take second.

Junior Owen Johns also represented the men’s team during prelims, just missing finals, with a score of 280.20, to finish 21st. On the women’s side, freshman Sarah Krusinski was the lone Mountaineers to compete in women’s 3-meter prelims. The Cincinnati, Ohio native, scored a 222.70, finishing 49th, respectively.

A total of 43 men and 60 women competed on the second day of competition, with the top 18 divers, men’s and women’s, from the preliminary rounds reaching finals in each event.

Competition for the divers concludes on Wednesday, March 9, with action at the United States Naval Academy starting at 12 p.m. ET. Both, men and women, will complete the week on platform. Live results from the meet are available at DiveMeets.com.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUSwimDive on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.