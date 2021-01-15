Kysre’s emotional performance and a pause for WVU men’s hoops: Here’s what’s coming up on The Bob Huggins Show

This week on The Bob Huggins Show we’re talking scheduling changes in the WVU men’s hoops program, back-to-back wins for the women’s team and the tough last second loss against Texas. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on Bob Huggins’s crew coming up this weekend on a brand-new episode.

In the two-part Coaches Corners, Tony and Coach Huggins break down the latest news regarding the pause of team-related activities in the WVU basketball program due to being unable to meet the Big 12 Conference COVID-19 threshold. Three games have been postponed: Baylor (Jan. 12), TCU (Jan. 16) and OSU (Jan. 19). Coach Huggins also touches on the loss at home this past Saturday against No. 4 Texas in a last-second three-point shot by the Longhorns’ Andrew Jones. Tony and Coach Huggins will also go in-depth the team’s play so far and how they can improve moving forward. All this and more in the two-part Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer brought to you by Beltone. They touch on the latest with Oscar Tshiebwe’s departure from WVU hoops, the scheduling changes as well as this week’s AP Top 25 Poll and Big 12 standings. Nick and Anjelica will also recap the latest in WVU women’s hoops, including an emotional game against for Sr. Kysre Gondrezick, who led the Mountaineers with 24 points two days after the sudden passing of her father. Nick and Anjelica will also bring you their keys to the season so far in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game.

WVU associate head coach Larry Harrison joins the program to chat with Tony and give his grading on how WVU is playing so far this season. Harrison also gives his thoughts on junior guard Kedrian Johnson, and the impact he’s made so far this season for the Mountaineers.

WVU women’s basketball coach Mike Carey chats with Anjelica on the lights-out 92-58 win over then-ranked No. 17 Texas. Mike Carey discusses the emotional performance by Gondrezick and how his team rallied around her that night.

WVU hoops analyst Warren Baker is back to give you his thoughts on Bob Huggins’s squad and chat a little bit this week on WVU women’s hoops.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to bring you his break down on some key players from last week’s game against Texas in this week’s edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Bob Huggins Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Bob Huggins Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2021 season for the Mountaineers.