Kysre Gondrezick declares for WNBA Draft

Kysre Gondrezick is taking her shot at the next level.

West Virginia women’s basketball announced on Twitter on Tuesday that its star guard will declare for the 2021 WNBA Draft after three decorated seasons with the Mountaineers.

“Playing for West Virginia has been the privilege of a lifetime. I can’t thank my coaches and teammates enough. Thank you for pushing me to be my very best every day. I am so proud of what we accomplished this season,” Gondrezick said. “To the best fans in the country, thank you for always cheering me on night in and night out and making my time in Morgantown so special.”

Gondrezick’s draft stock has risen through her redshirt senior season as she led the Mountaineers in scoring and assists. After entering the preseason projected as an undrafted free agent, ESPN now anticipates the Benton Harbor, Michigan native to be selected with the 25th overall pick in the third round by the New York Liberty.

Gondrezick was selected as a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team guard in 2020-21 and was given an All-American Honorable Mention by the Associated Press. In her final season, she was the Big 12’s seventh-leading scorer, averaging 19.5 points per game. She finished her West Virginia career averaging 17.1 points and 3.8 assists per game after transferring to the Mountaineers from Michigan.

The Mountaineers’ season ended as a 4-seed in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a tough loss to No. 5 Georgia Tech. The lone senior on the squad, Gondrezick is the only Mountaineer to announce her intentions for the offseason so far.