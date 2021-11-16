Kick time set, tickets on sale for NCAA men’s soccer second round

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 11-seeded West Virginia University men’s soccer team will play host to a 2021 NCAA Tournament second-round match on Sunday, Nov. 21, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.



The Mountaineers (11-3-4) will take on the winner of a first-round matchup between Virginia Tech and Campbell. Kickoff for Sunday’s match is set for 1 p.m. ET.



Tickets are on sale now at WVUGAME.com with prices set at $8 for adults, $5 for youth (17 and under) and $3 for groups of 10 or more. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid Student ID, courtesy of WVU Medicine.



WVU is in the NCAA Tournament for the 15th time in program history, including the third time in the last four seasons. The Mountaineers are seeded for the first time since 2007 and earned their highest placement in the tournament since being tabbed at No. 6 in 2006.



For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUMensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.