Kick time set for WVU vs. Baylor football game

Gold and Blue Nation

by: Michael Fragale, WVU Athletics

April 24, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Zach Frazier (54) over center during the Spring Game at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU’s Saturday, Oct. 9 Big 12 Conference road game at Baylor will be televised on FS1 at noon ET. 
 
This week on Saturday, Oct. 2, Texas Tech comes to Morgantown for Homecoming.

Mountaineer legend and College Football Hall of Famer Darryl Talley will have his No. 90 number retired during an on-field presentation. The Homecoming matchup will also be the Stripe the Stadium game presented by the West Virginia Lottery.
 
Fans sitting in even-numbered sections (Sec. 102, 104, 202, 204, etc.), Touchdown Terrace and WVU students seated in the upper level student sections are encouraged to wear gold to the game.
 
Fans sitting in odd-numbered sections (Sec. 101, 103, 201, 203, etc.) and WVU students seated in the lower level student sections are encouraged to wear blue to the game.
 
To see a Stripe the Stadium map, visit WVUsports.com/StripeTheStadium.

