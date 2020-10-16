KeysToTheGame: Doege looking for improvement, WVU defense has chance to shine

WVU returns from their second bye week in less than a month to host Kansas at Milan Puskar Stadium with fans in the stands. The Mountaineers are 8-1 all-time against the Jayhawks and 5-0 in Morgantown — by far their best record against anyone in the conference.

When you look at the numbers, this year should be no different. The Jayhawks have struggled to an 0-3 overall record, 0-2 in Big 12 play. In fact, they have been outscored 94-21 in their two conference games losses to Baylor and Oklahoma State teams the Mountaineers have already played and fared much better against.

This should be a game that will allow the Mountaineer offense to enjoy some success. The Jayhawks are allowing 44 points a game and 421 yards of total offense. The Mountaineers’ running backs should be able to rack up a lot of yards so far teams are averaging 227 yards a game on the ground against Kansas. Last year, this was WVU’s best rushing day of the season as they went for 192 yards, Leddie Brown ran for 70 yards on 12 carries and the Mountaineers scored three times on the ground.

Jarrett Doege will look to get back on track against the ‘Hawks after fumbling and throwing two picks in the Mountaineers double-overtime win over Baylor.

Teams are also converting 53 percent of third down opportunities against Kansas and opponents are 15 of 16 in Red Zone appearances.

The Mountaineer D should also have a chance to shine, the Jayhawks are averaging less than 300 yards of total offense a game and only 14 points per game on just 6 touchdowns in 3 games.

Jayhawk quarterbacks have been sacked 13 times this season for an average of four plus a game.

Talented Kansas tailback Pooka Williams has only rushed for 175 yards total through the Jayhawks first three games.

After this week the competition will be much tougher with Texas Tech, Kansas State, Texas and TCU in consecutive weeks. With the Keys to the game , I’m Scott Nolte.