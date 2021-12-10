Kent State at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV channel/stream info and more

West Virginia men’s hoops has some momentum after taking its first ranked win of the season over No. 15 UConn on Wednesday — next, they host Kent State at the WVU Coliseum.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

Kent State at West Virginia game information

Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

Where to watch on TV: ESPN2

Where to stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: Even at 1-1 since 2004

Last meeting: Kent State defeated West Virginia 70-60 at the WVU Coliseum on Nov. 15, 2011

Matchup preview:

WVU has won five straight, capping off the streak with the squad’s first win over a ranked opponent this season when it defeated No. 15 UConn on Wednesday. Now, the Mountaineers return to face one of their last three non-power conference opponents of the season when they host Kent State.

The Golden Flashes got back in the win column on Thursday when they took down Detroit Mercy at home. They are 5-3 on the season, and have won three of their last five. Led by the double-digit scoring guard trio of Sincere Carry, Malique Jacobs and Giovanni Santiago, Kent State has “flashed” the ability to shoot the ball as Santiago leads the team at a 46.5-percent three-point clip.

Kent State has the tough job of slowing down WVU guard Taz Sherman, who has scored more than 20 points in three of WVU’s last four games. He, along with guard Sean McNeil, were the offensive muscle for WVU’s win over UConn, combining for 39 of WVU’s 56 points.