Keane breaks indoor T&F program record

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team traveled to the PSU Sykes and Sabock Challenge in University Park, Pennsylvania, at the Multi-Sport Facility & Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track, on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Freshman Jo-Lauren Keane recorded an indoor school program record in the 800-meter run. Keane finished the race in a time of 2:05.80, good for third place. The 800-meter record was previously set by Kate Vermeulen, who recorded a time of 2:06.42.

“For the first time since stepping on our campus a year ago, Jo demonstrated her exceptional abilities over 800 meters,” coach Sean Cleary said. “Anytime an athlete breaks a school record, there is a natural excitement. Breaking a school record held by an NCAA mile champion is incredibly special.”

Following behind was junior Hayley Jackson, who finished the 800-meter in a time of 2:10.37, good for first place in her heat and eighth place overall.

“Hayley made another jump from last week’s 800 meter while winning her section,” Cleary said. “I believe Hayley will continue rounding into top shape as the weeks progress.”

Additionally, junior Katherine Dowie made her season debut, recording a personal best time of 9:36.46 in the 3,000-meter run, good for second place.

“Katherine ran a lifetime best in her season debut,” Cleary said. “I expect Katherine to continue to improve as the winter progresses, with an eye on the outdoor steeplechase.”



“The remaining weeks of the season will fly by,” Cleary said. “We plan to get back to Morgantown, get back to work, add a few more faces, and take advantage of our opportunities. The months of December and January were not the kindest to our program. COVID illness, winter sickness, and a few small injuries have kept our roster very thin. This weekend brought a slight improvement as we were able to add a few new faces to those competing. As we move into February, we are confident that our roster will be deeper.”

Next up for the Mountaineers is the Akron Invitational in Akron, Ohio, from Feb. 4-5. Events will be held at the Stile Athletics Field House.