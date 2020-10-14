Kansas at West Virginia: TV and live stream info, kick time, odds and more

West Virginia football will be back in action on Saturday when they host Kansas at Milan Puskar Statdium for a Big 12 Conference clash.

The Mountaineers enter the contest with a 2-1 record after defeating Baylor in a double-OT thriller on Oct. 3, while Kansas will be hunting for their first victory after starting the season off with an 0-3 record.

Viewing Information:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17

Saturday, Oct. 17 Time: Noon ET

Noon ET Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Who’s favored: West Virginia opened as 23-point favorites to Kansas, with the consensus spread sitting at 22.5 points in favor of WVU.

Last year: West Virginia took a victory over Kansas in Lawrence, 29-24. The Mountaineers had their best rushing game of the season against Kansas, dashing for 192 yards as Kennedy McKoy and Martell Pettaway teamed up to score all three of West Virginia’s touchdowns. WVU did struggle to stop the Kansas offense, however, especially the Carter Stanley-Andrew Parchment connection, which produced 132 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Uniform combinations: Both teams have yet to announce what uniforms they will be wearing.

Game preview: West Virginia’s defense will look to take advantage of a struggling Kansas offense, which has seen high turnover in its offensive line unit while also having to make changes at quarterback. The Mountaineers will face Miles Kendrick after started Jalen Daniels left the Jayhawks’ contest against Oklahoma State with an injury. On the offensive side, West Virginia’s coaches are looking for improvement from their own quarterback, Jarret Doege. The redshirt junior was key to WVU’s victory against Baylor, but costly mistakes from him (and the offense as a whole) gave Baylor plenty of opportunities to keep the game close.