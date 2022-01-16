Juwan Staten joins NBA G League team

Staten is the latest former Mountaineer to return to the G League

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Juwan Staten’s basketball journey has taken him all over the globe.

He played high school basketball in two states, and then returned home to Dayton, Ohio for a year of college ball before transferring to West Virginia.

After a successful collegiate career, Staten played a short stint in the NBA Developmental League (the previous name for what is now known as the NBA G League.) And then his career went international.

Staten has played home games in Belgium, Finland, France, Estonia, and Hungary. He was even named the Korisliiga Most Valuable Foreign player in 2017 after averaging 13.3 points and 4.3 assists per game that season.

However, following a season in Hungary, Staten returned to West Virginia, where his playing career had flourished. Staten joined Bob Huggins’ staff as a graduate assistant for the 2020-2021 season, helping mentor the latest standout guards on the Mountaineers roster, such as Taz Sherman and Miles McBride.

The former WVU star was also mentoring younger players, such as Morgantown High School’s Sharron Young.

Staten can now put down the coaching clipboard, and lace back up his sneakers.

The former All-Big 12 First-Team guard is back in the NBA G League, and logged his first minutes Saturday.

Staten has joined the Maine Celtics, which was recently the home of Jaysean Paige.

Staten played 13 minutes, scored 2 points, grabbed a rebound, and dished out an assist in his first G League action in six years.

Paige is not currently listed on the Maine roster.

Staten finished his career at West Virginia with 1,260 points and 432 assists. He is also one of just six players in school history to have 1,000 points, 400 assists, 100 steals and 350 rebounds in a career.