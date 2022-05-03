West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that JT Daniels, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound, redshirt senior quarterback from Irvine, California, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Georgia.

JT Daniels, r-Sr., QB, 6-3, 210, Irvine, California/Mater Dei Catholic/USC/Georgia

2021 (r-Jr.) – Georgia

Played for coach Kirby Smart at Georgia

Was 7-0 as the starting quarterback during his tenure with the Bulldogs

Member of the 2021 CFP National Championship squad

Starting quarterback in three of 14 games, played in six games overall

Team’s second-leading passer with 68 completions on 94 attempts, totaling 722 yards and seven TDs

Completed 22-of-30 passes for 135 yards in season-opening win over No. 3 Clemson

Missed UAB, Arkansas, Auburn and Florida games because of injury

Returned to action in reserve role vs. Missouri and completed seven of 11 passes for 82 yards and a TD

Started the South Carolina game and completed 23 of 31 passes for 303 yards and three scores

Named among 35 collegians as a “player to watch” for the Walter Camp 2021 Player of the Year award

Second-team preseason All-SEC, as voted by the league’s 14 head coaches, as well as by attendees at SEC Media Days

2020 (r-So.) – Georgia

Georgia’s starting quarterback in the last four games of the season, winning all four starts

Helped lead the Bulldogs to an 8-2 record, including a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati

Finished with 80 completions (119 att.), for 1,231 yards and 10 TDs

Completed 28-of-38 passes for 401 yards and four scores, including TD passes of 48 and 40 yards, in his UGA debut vs. Mississippi State

Became the 10th quarterback in Georgia history to have four touchdown passes in a game

Named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, Maxwell Award Player of the Week and Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 for his performance against Mississippi State,

Went 26-for-38 for 392 yards and a TD, leading three fourth-quarter scoring drives in Georgia’s Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati

Threw for 299 yards and three TDs in win at No. 24 Missouri

Medically cleared to play just days after the Bulldogs’ season opener at Arkansas

Participated in preseason camp

2018 (So.) – USC

Redshirted after season-ending knee injury suffered in third quarter of opener vs. Fresno State

Had completed 25-of-34 passes for 215 yards before the injury

Named to the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll for Fall 2019

2018 (Fr.) – USC

Started at quarterback in 11 games (missed the Arizona State game)

Just the second true freshman USC player to start at quarterback for USC in a season opener (Matt Barkley was the first in 2009)

Was 21-of-35 for 282 yards and a 43-yard touchdown in his debut vs. UNLV

Completed 37 (USC record) of 51 passes for 349 yards and 2 TDs vs. Notre Dame

Threw for 322 yards (30-of-48 passes) vs. Texas

Threw for a pair of TDs and a 2-point conversion in the second half to help USC overcome a 13-point deficit vs. Washington State

Missed the Arizona State game after suffering a concussion the week before vs. Utah

High School