Jordan Brewster earns Big 12 Honor, WVU women’s soccer ranks No. 13

Senior defender Jordan Brewster of the No. 13-ranked West Virginia women’s soccer team has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Tuesday.

The reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Brewster collects her second career Defensive Player of the Week nod. She helped the Mountaineers earn a pair of wins over Bucknell (3-1) on Aug. 27, and Duquesne (3-0) on Aug. 29, last week.

In WVU’s first win of the weekend at Bucknell, the North Canton, Ohio, native was credited with the game-winning goal in the 59th minute on a penalty-kick opportunity. West Virginia returned home to host Duquesne on Aug. 29, where Brewster assisted junior midfielder Juliana Lynch’s second-half header goal, placing a corner kick right inside the 6-yard box to lead to the easy tap-in from Lynch.

Brewster helped the Mountaineer defense record its second shutout of the season against Duquesne, allowing the Dukes to register only three total shots in the contest, including just two shots on goal.

Additionally, West Virginia ranks No. 13 in this week’s edition of the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s Top 25 National Poll, as announced on Tuesday.

Florida State (3-0) tops the national poll for the third straight week, while North Carolina (4-0) and Virginia (4-0), once again rank second and third, respectively. The rest of the top five also stays intact from last week’s poll, with UCLA (3-0) and Duke (4-0) coming in at fourth and fifth, respectively. Also included in the top 10 is Big 12 foe TCU (3-0), remaining at No. 6.

Of note, the Mountaineers’ next two opponents, No. 7 Penn State and No. 8 Georgetown, also are featured in this week’s top 10.

West Virginia returns to action on Thursday, Sept. 2, to host No. 7 Penn State in the second match of a four-game homestand for the Mountaineers. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

