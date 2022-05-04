One of West Virginia’s best scoring threats of the last decade is making his return to The Basketball Tournament in 2022.

Best Virginia announced Tuesday that it signed Jaysean Paige to its squad for TBT 2022 as the team makes its third run in the event. Paige will make his second run in the tournament after averaging 14 points in two appearances in 2019, while missing 2021.

Paige is the third addition to the team’s roster for 2020, along with founder John Flowers and Kevin Jones, the team’s leading scorer at TBT.

Paige, who played two years for the Mountaineers and led the team in scoring in 2015-16, spent the last season competing mostly in the NBA G League. He averaged 13.9 points per game for the Maine Celtics in 16 games, including a pair of starts.

On Jan. 1, 2022, Paige got his first call-up to the NBA and played seven minutes for the Detroit Pistons in a win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Paige was a top bench player for WVU in his final season, scoring 13.7 points in 22.5 minutes per game. He was selected as the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year and earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors that season.

Best Virginia holds a 3-2 overall record across two runs at TBT. They will host the West Virginia Regional for the second straight year with Herd That, a Marshall alumni team, at Charleston Coliseum for the second straight season.

The regional will run July 24-27.