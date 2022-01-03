Jaysean Paige plays first minutes of NBA career

Jaysean Paige in a game versus Iowa State during the 2016 season. (Photo Gold and Blue Nation)

Paige makes NBA debut more than five years after his last college basketball game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former Mountaineer guard Jaysean Paige got the call that every basketball player dreams of last week.

Paige, who was playing with the Maine Celtics in the NBA G League at the time, received a contract from an NBA team.

It was a 10-day contract with the Detroit Pistons, made possible by the COVID-related hardship allowance.

His contract was announced on New Year’s Eve. On New Year’s Day, he checked into an NBA game for the first time in his career.

Paige played seven minutes, grabbing one rebound and dishing out an assist in the second quarter of the Pistons’ overtime win against the Spurs. The former Mountaineer attempted three shots, but came up empty in his NBA debut.

Paige was inactive for the Pistons’ game Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

He is still on the Detroit roster, as of Monday evening.

Paige is one of eight players that the Pistons have called up from the G League in recent weeks. Three of those eight players, including Paige, made their NBA debuts with Detroit.

Paige played his final two seasons of college basketball at West Virginia.

As a senior, Paige averaged 13.7 points per game to lead the Mountaineers in scoring. WVU went 26-9 that season. Paige recorded 15 or more points in 15 games that year, including a 34-point scoring outburst against Iowa State.

Paige is one of three former WVU players to play in the NBA this season, along with Jevon Carter and Miles McBride.