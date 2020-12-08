Jasmine Carson granted immediate eligibility by NCAA

West Virginia University women’s basketball junior guard Jasmine Carson has been declared eligible by the NCAA for competition for the 2020-21 season.

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Carson transferred to WVU from Georgia Tech in summer 2020. During two seasons with the Yellow Jackets, she played in 51 games and averaged 6.7 points per game. Carson also shot 34.9% from the field, including 32.8% from 3-point range, and accumulated 37 steals during her career with Georgia Tech.

“We are excited that Jasmine was granted immediate eligibility for this season from the NCAA,” WVU coach Mike Carey said. “She brings great experience to our team and adds to our playmaking ability.”