Izzo-Brown: WVU “can’t take foot off the pedal” in Big 12 matches

Mountaineers have chance to bounce back after double overtime loss to Kansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With five matches remaining in the regular season, WVU women’s soccer has reached a pivotal point in its season.

The Mountaineers earned a draw and a loss from a disappointing road trip to Kansas, one that ended on a golden goal by Jayhawks forward Brie Severns.

Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown thought her Mountaineers played with energy during that road trip, but they failed to earn results.

“We got two early goals, and unfortunately, in conference play like that, you can’t take your foot off the pedal,” Izzo-Brown said. “Unfortunately, there were a lot of mental errors that ended up costing us points and a loss.”

Now, the Mountaineers (8-3-2, 2-1-1) are staring down another inflection point in their 2021 season. They’ve fallen in the Big 12 standings, but have a chance to bounce back at home Thursday when they host TCU, the reigning Big 12 champ.

They’re good,” Izzo-Brown said of TCU. “It’s gonna be a heck of a soccer match Thursday.”

Izzo-Brown previewed that matchup during her weekly media session. Watch that interview at the top of this page.

WVU and TCU will clash Thursday at 7 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.