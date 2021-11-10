Izzo-Brown adds six signees

West Virginia University women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has announced the addition of six student-athletes for the 2022 calendar year.

Joining the Mountaineers are Reagan Mallia (Severna Park, Maryland), Iman Mustafa (El Dorado Hills, California), Ruby Teixeira (Franklin, Tennessee), Emily Thompson (Broward County, Florida), Taylor White (Cincinnati, Ohio) and Natalie Zibinskas (Duxbury, Massachusetts).

“The staff and I are so excited to bring this new class to Morgantown,” Izzo-Brown said. “Each one of these girls brings something special to our team, and I am thrilled to announce the addition of these six girls to our team next year.”

Reagan Mallia / Midfielder / Severna Park, Md.

A native of Severna Park, Maryland, Mallia attends Archbishop Spalding High School, where she plays for coach Ashly Kennedy. A three-year starter on the varsity team for Archbishop Spalding, Mallia helped the team earn a No. 4 national ranking and was selected as a team captain during her senior year. In the club ranks, she has played for Maryland United FC in the ECNL, where she was honored as a 2021 ECNL All-Conference selection. Curerent WVU freshman forward Aria Bilal also played for Maryland United FC. The daughter of Joe and Amy, Mallia plans to major in psychology at WVU.

Iman Mustafa / Midfielder / El Dorado Hills, Calif.

Mustafa is a native of El Dorado Hills, California, where she played for coach Rino Chimienti at Oak Ridge High School. Serving as a team captain, she was voted as the team’s MVP during her senior season. Mustafa also played in the Sierra Foothill Youth Soccer League, earning first team all-league and co-MVP honors. A two-year member of the ECNL PDP Northwest Bay-Area Team, Mustafa played for the San Juan Soccer Club where she was selected as a team captain. Also during her time in the youth ranks, she played for the Pipeline Soccer Club in Maryland, where she helped the team to a Maryland State Cup championship in 2016. Additionally, Mustafa and her family lived in Kuwait for a year when she was a child and while there, she played for Everton Football Academy. The daughter of Zishan and Huda, Mustafa is enrolled in general studies at West Virginia.

Ruby Teixeira / Forward / Franklin, Tenn.

A Franklin, Tennessee, native, Teixeira attended Leland High School in San Jose, California, for three years before transferring to Independence High School in Franklin, Tenn., for her senior season. While at Leland High, she played for coach Stephanie Bloom for three seasons. A three-star prospect by TopDrawerSoccer.com, Teixeira was named the all-league MVP as a freshman and junior, in which she also led the team in goals and assists. During her sophomore season, she was named the league’s sophomore of the year while also leading her team in goals. After transferring to Independence High, she led the team in goals during her senior year, on her way to being named the all-league offensive player of the year. In the club ranks, she currently plays for Tennessee Soccer Club, but while she was still living in San Jose, she played for Mountain View Los Altos Soccer Club in the ECNL. The daughter of Edward and Jennifer, Teixeira plans to major in criminology at WVU.

Emily Thompson / Forward / Broward County, Fla.

A native of Broward County, Florida, Thompson attends American Heritage High School, where she played for coach Todd Goodman. With American Heritage, Thompson helped lead the squad to a state championship, while also being named a first-team honoree. At the club level, she plays for Sunrise Soccer Club and earned a spot in the ECNL All-Star Game. She also helped guide Sunrise Soccer to back-to-back Florida state championships. The daughter of Carl and Shelly, Thompson will enroll in general studies at West Virginia.

Taylor White / Forward / Cincinnati, Ohio

White hails from Cincinnati, Ohio, where she played for coach Kurt Fischer at Winton Woods High School. At the club ranks, she played for Cincinnati United in the Girls Academy level. During her time with Cincinnati United, White holds the mid-America region record for goals scored in a single season with 47 on the year. White also played high school basketball for Winton Woods. Additionally, White’s father, Anthony, played football at Morehead State, while her mother, Nancy, played basketball at Chattanooga. She is set to join her brother, Michael, and sister, Morgan, in the collegiate soccer ranks in West Virginia, as Michael plays at Shepherd and Morgan plays at Marshall. White plans to major in sports and exercise psychology at WVU.

Natalie Zibinskas / Forward / Duxbury, Mass.

Zibinskas is a native of Duxbury, Massachusetts, where she attends Thayer Academy and plays soccer at the club level for South Shore Select. Zibinskas was a member of South Shore Select’s Advanced Placement Program from the U12-U15 levels before moving up to the Development Academy’s U16 team. She also was a player for the Massachusetts U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program from 2016-17, before advancing to the East Region ODP Player Pool in 2017-18 after earning a Player Development Program participation invitation in both the fall of 2017 and spring of 2018. Also in the East Region ODP, Zibinskas earned a spot on the international team, traveling Iceland in 2018. She helped her club team to a Massachusetts Club Soccer state championship in 2018, on her way to earning a spot on South Shore Select’s Girls Academy U19 team. The daughter of Dan and Emily, she will enroll in general studies at West Virginia.

