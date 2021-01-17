Is the Big 12 facing a scheduling dilemma? Bob Huggins weighs in

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Admittedly, Bob Huggins likes to be in control, but in his current situation, the head coach feels powerless.

After having three games postponed due to COVID issues — away at Baylor and at home against TCU and Oklahoma State — West Virginia’s season remains on pause. The Mountaineers only had five players available to practice last week. They need at least eight to meet the Big 12’s baseline COVID thresholds to play in a game.

Up until last week, Huggins had praised his players for making smart decisions during the season, knowing that an irresponsible decision could impact their teammates. But as virus issues continue to pop up throughout the conference, the longtime leader of the Mountaineers realizes that postponements were inevitable in this season unlike any other.

“It has already happened to people. It will continue to happen to people. It’s something that obviously we can’t control,” Huggins said this weekend on The Bob Huggins Show. “It’s hard for particularly guys like me not to be able to control something, but we have no control.”

Huggins likely isn’t the only coach feeling powerless in this situation: seven Big 12 contests have been postponed during an eight-day span between Jan. 12-20. On Sunday, the conference announced its latest schedule change when Wednesday’s game between Texas and Iowa State was postponed.

If this trend of postponements continues, it could lead to bigger issues down the road for the league, according to Huggins.

“I think there’s a lot of things that could happen. I don’t know if we get all of the league games in,” Huggins said. “I know they’re trying like crazy to get them in. They’re working hard at it, but who knows. We may get up and running, we may start playing well, and then all of a sudden, we have a couple people cancel.”

The Big 12 did account for postponements when it created its schedule. Currently, the league’s regular season is set to end Saturday, Feb. 27, 11 days before the scheduled start of the conference tournament.

West Virginia’s next scheduled game is coming up Saturday at Kansas State. A network and start time for that contest will be announced in the coming days.