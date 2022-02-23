Gabe Osabuohien put the West Virginia bench on its feet right before halftime as he hit his first three-pointer of the season to put the Mountaineers ahead of Iowa State by 10 points.

The fifth-year senior turned some heads on his team as he scored 19 points, the high of his WVU career. Izaiah Brockington, however, stole the spotlight in the closing minutes as he scored a career-high 35 points and capped off a 12-point comeback for an 84-81 Cyclone victory in Ames on Wednesday.

“I don’t even know what to say about that. Efficient, too, an efficient 35,” said WVU guard Malik Curry. “He’s a hell of a player.”

The game came down to WVU’s final two possessions as time came off the clock. Up a point with 28 seconds left, the Mountaineers were set to inbound after Brockington made a free throw. Bob Huggins drew up a play for his team to execute and he put the ball in the hands of Taz Sherman to get it in play.

Instead, WVU’s script fell apart, and Sherman put the ball in Brockington’s hands, and he stole the lead from the Mountaineers.

“Obviously I didn’t want that. I drew it up for them twice. Twice,” Huggins said. “A very simple thing which would unquestionably have worked.”

WVU got another shot to take the lead with 15 seconds left. This time it was Curry, who tied with Osabuohien with 19 points, who would take the ball up, but again, the script fell through.

Curry got a decent look at the rim from the paint, but he couldn’t convert. The ball bounced around the cylinder for another seven seconds, and Iowa State ultimately took possession back to seal the win.

“I feel like I got a decent look, but contact or no contact, I’ve got to finish that,” Curry said. “I’ve got to finish that. That’s something that I usually make. That’s my shot.”

WVU was in the driver’s seat for much of the game, however. Osabuohien, usually a defensive stalwart, was WVU’s leader on offense and helped bring WVU to a double-digit lead.

He never really slowed down, either, making 5 of 9 attempts with five rebounds and two assists.

“He practiced, he was the old Gabe again,” Huggins said. “He practiced, got himself ready for what we were asking him to do.”

But the story of the second half was Brockington. He made 10 of his 15 shots including three three-pointers to lead the game.

Gabe Kalscheur grabbed the game-sealing rebound and took the final foul of the game, making both free throws to get up to 17 points. Tyreese Hunter added 10 points for the Cyclones.

Taz Sherman went 5 of 16 from the field with three three-pointers to finish with 15 points. Sean McNeil added 11 points.

The loss extends WVU’s losing skid to five straight, as well as 12 of its last 13 games.

WVU’s next game is set for 2 p.m. ET against No. 20 Texas. It will be shown on ESPN2.