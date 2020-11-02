In return to lineup, Fields enjoys career day vs. Wildcats

Linebacker Tony Fields II played with a little extra fire in Saturday’s win over Kansas State.

The senior graduate transfer from Arizona was ejected in the first half of West Virginia’s loss to Texas Tech for targeting. So what did he do in his return to the lineup? He set a new career high in tackles with 15 stops against the Wildcats.

“What I told my father as soon as the game was over last week was they took three quarters away from my senior year, and I felt like I was robbed,” Fields said. “So that’s what I went into this game with.”

Fields, a former freshman All-American, remains West Virginia’s leader in tackles with 53 on the season. He has reached double figures in tackles in three games this season, and also has two tackles for loss and a sack to his credit.

Fields contributed to another stout defensive performance by the Mountaineers, who held Kansas State to 41 rushing yards in the game. West Virginia is 4-0 this season when holding opponents below 100 yards rushing.

“I said myself, I want to leave them under 75-100 yards,” Fields said. “Us leaving them under 50, that’s even better.”