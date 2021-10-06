Huggins to add junior college transfer to 2022 recruiting class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Head coach Bob Huggins is adding a rangy forward to his next recruiting class.

Forward Pat Suemnick, a 6-8 forward who previously played at Robert Morris, announced Wednesday that he is committing to WVU men’s basketball.

What’s Done in the Dark will Always Find a Way to Shine ✨ #Committed @WVUhoops pic.twitter.com/ZjMyStUlHB — Patrick Suemnick (@SuemnickPatrick) October 6, 2021

Suemnick received a scholarship from Robert Morris in 2020. He appeared in 16 games during the 2020-21 season for the Colonials, averaging 2.4 points per game and 8.4 minutes per game. He transferred to Triton College, a junior college in Illinois, after his true freshman season.

The native of Green Bay, Wisconsin, will join the Mountaineers for the 2022-23 season. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Huggins and the Mountaineers recently began practicing for their upcoming 2021-22 campaign. The team’s annual Gold-Blue Debut is set for Oct. 15 at the WVU Coliseum.