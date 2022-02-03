Huggins: Sherman is in protocol, but nothing’s “definitive”

Taz Sherman takes the ball up the court against Kent State on Dec. 12, 2021. Sherman led the game with 27 points as the Mountaineers defeated the Golden Flashes at the WVU Coliseum. (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins was noticeably upset about the condition of guard Taz Sherman after West Virginia’s loss to Baylor on Monday. Unfortunately, he doesn’t have much of an update to ease his mind.

Huggins provided the latest news on Sherman’s status on Thursday in WVU’s United Bank Playbook, confirming that the senior did in fact have a concussion, but he’s still unsure if the team’s top scorer will be available for Saturday’s game against Texas Tech.

“Well, he’s in concussion protocol, and nobody knows, really,” Huggins said in the video. “There’s not anything we can say definitive.”

Sherman left the 81-77 loss to the No. 8 Bears after taking a blow to the face from Jeremy Pochan, causing him to fall to the floor. No foul was called, and play continued for two more possessions before the next dead ball was called, allowing WVU to sub Sherman out of the game.

The fifth-year guard was later escorted to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Huggins will provide a more in-depth look at his team’s contingency plan this Saturday on a new episode of The Bob Huggins Show, which airs on Nexstar affiliates in West Virginia and Maryland. Check your local TV listings for more details on how to watch the program in your hometown.