Huggins raises more than $2 million at annual fish fry

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over the last decade, Bob Huggins has raised millions of dollars for cancer research through his annual fish fry. The 10th edition of the event was held at Mylan Park Friday night in hopes of adding a lofty $2 million more to that total.

Maybe it was a coincidence, but just hours after Huggins was announced as a finalist for the 2022 College Basketball Hall of Fame, that goal was smashed longer before the event ended.

After receiving $500,000 from Barstool’s Dave Portnoy, one of the evening’s special guests, the 10th rendition of head coach’s annual fundraiser brought in an estimated $2.5 million.

Over the last decade, Huggins has generated $16.5 million through the annual event. All proceeds from the fish fry benefit two causes near and dear to Coach Huggins’s heart, including the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Fund.

“Well, she would have obviously approved,” Huggins said through tears at the event when he heard the total raised since the start.

His ultimate goal through the event, including the donations made toward the fund year-round, is to build a cancer hospital in honor of his mother in the place she was born and raised.

“I sincerely believe that we can raise the money to build a cancer hospital and we are going to. We need it in this state in the worst way, in the absolute worst way,” Huggins said Friday before the event began. “Just think, instead of people going all the way to the Cleveland Clinic, they just come to Morgantown. Instead of people in Virginia going to Cleveland or all the way to Buffalo or Minneapolis, come here.

“I think we need it so bad for our state because of how many people are dying annually from cancer. I think as much as that, it’s going to help the economy so much. So much. I think it is the right thing to do.”

On the eve of the clash with #6 Kansas, the future Hall of Famer brought in a few friends to help the cause, including KU head coach Bill Self. Now, of course, once Self took the stage alongside Huggins and Portnoy, the event morphed into a bit of a roast, but after the laughs were shared, Self reminded the crowd that the Mountaineers’ head coach is the definition of “bigger than basketball.”

“Sometimes, you take for granted how good you have it because a person or a figure is so visible to the people in the area, and that’s what you’ve got with this guy,” Self said of Huggins. “There’s nobody that’s better for our game or is more of a personality that brings interest than Bob does. I felt the same way when he was at K-State. Now, I’d rather him be in Morgantown than Manhattan, but I did feel that as well.”

Huggins may now be right where Self prefers, but it was in the Little Apple where this whole idea started.

“When I was at K-State, they said come on down to the fish fry. I was like ‘what? the fish fry?’ and they had it in the church. I go down there and these guys legitimately went to farm ponds and caught fish and cleaned them, cooked them and ate them,” Huggins said. “It tasted pretty good to me so I thought what a great idea. Initially, I thought we could catch them all, but when you start putting the number of people we are putting in there? No. Huh-uh. We can’t catch that many.”

There was plenty of purchased fish, mac and cheese, pulled pork, coleslaw, and broccoli salad for nearly 2,000 attendees. People from all over the Mountain State made their way to Morgantown for a night of food, fun, live music, and they showed their appreciation for the head coach who goes above and beyond the game of basketball by opening their wallets for a great cause.

The appreciation is mutual.

“If I can leave this state with anything in a positive way that will remain relevant to helping the people of West Virginia, I sure want to do that,” Huggins said. “I’ve been blessed to be in the position I’m in to be able to do that so I feel like I have to do my part.”