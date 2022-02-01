Huggins on Sherman: “He got hit pretty good”

Taz Sherman scored 29 points during WVU’s loss to No. 8 Baylor, but soon after hitting that career-high mark, he made his way to the locker room.

With just under four minutes to go, Sherman was inadvertently struck by Jeremy Sochan in the jaw. The WVU guard went down to the ground without a foul call, and was subbed off the floor during the next dead ball. He then made his way to the locker room.

“Clearly something happened, he’s laying on the floor….He may have been unconscious at the beginning, I’m not sure,” said WVU coach Bob Huggins. “And they continued to play on, and we played five on four. Didn’t stop the game…to go look at it, didn’t stop the game at all.”

Huggins indicated after the game that his prized guard sustained a concussion during the play, but WVU battled with the Bears until the final buzzer. They ultimately came up short by four points.

Sherman’s exact status was not known at the end of the game and there was no timetable for a return, or if one was even needed. Huggins did confirm, however, that his injury adds to a list of banged up Mountaineers (including Jalen Bridges, who has a “bad hand”).

“I know what it is and I know what a really bad concussion feels like, I’ve had a really, really bad one, and I’ve had some that, you know, they hurt for a little while, you have headaches and things but you can come back and play in a matter of maybe two or three weeks,” Huggins said. “I’ve also had them where it took a lot longer than that. I mean, he got hit pretty good now.”

The coach did say that Sherman’s availability will have a major impact on how WVU navigates the rest of the season. He also says he “hopes and prays” that Sherman is okay, especially because he wants the senior to finish his meaningful final season in the Old Gold and Blue.

“I think Taz’s situation will determine a lot. Obviously, I’m not a doctor and there are doctors here, and they don’t have any way of knowing either other than the fact that he has a concussion,” Huggins said. “We’re going to continue to fight the fight.”