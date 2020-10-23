Huggins likes D-I Council’s eligibility relief ruling, but he’s focused on this year

The NCAA granted eligibility relief to all winter sports athletes last week as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving any student-athlete who competes in a winter sport this year both an additional season of competition and an additional year in which to complete it — and it is a decision that Bob Huggins likes.

However, as the ruling was made a month ahead of the start of the 2020 men’s basketball season, Huggins said he and his team have other things at the forefront of their minds.

“You know, I think our guys are of the mindset we have a chance to do some special things and they want to be a part of it,” he said. “I haven’t heard anybody talk about next year or anything other than this year and what we have to do be successful this year.”

Although the relief applies to all student-athletes, there are two on Huggins’s squad that are most directly affected: seniors Taz Sherman and Gabe Osabuohien. The coach said that right now he doesn’t see a reason why the wouldn’t take advantage of the opportunity to play an extra year in Morgantown — but again, that decision is still a ways away.

“Unless a really big opportunity comes to go make a bunch of money to go play in Europe,” Huggins said. “I don’t at this point in time see that happening.”