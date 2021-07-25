Huggins gains new signee in Beckley Prep forward Okonkwo

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins has landed another big signee, essentially finalizing his 2021-22 roster. 

James Okonkwo, a forward from Beckley Prep Academy, announced on Twitter Sunday that he has signed with the Mountaineers. Okonkwo was originally a 2023 prospect, but will now join WVU early and take a redshirt year after receiving an offer back in April.

Okonkwo is a 6-9 power forward who also held an offer from Rutgers. He plans to enroll at WVU this fall, according to a tweet. He becomes the seventh new addition to head coach Bob Huggins’ roster this offseason (three fifth-year transfers, four true freshmen). 

