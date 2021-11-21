Huggins earns win 904 as Mountaineers beat Clemson

West Virginia men’s basketball closed out its run at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic with a 66-59 victory over Clemson, moving Coach Bob Huggins to the fourth spot on the all-time wins list.

Despite taking a lead into halftime, the Mountaineers were forced to play catchup in the second half as the Tigers took momentum and built a double-digit lead. Sean McNeil found the hot hand in the closing minutes, however, and scored 15 points after halftime to help lift the Mountaineers to a win.

West Virginia shot below 50 percent for the second straight time, knocking shots down at a 42.9 percent clip. Even WVU’s hottest shooters — McNeil and Taz Sherman — struggled to find the bottom of the net, combining for a 10-of-28 field goal performance.

The Mountaineers had even more trouble from behind the three-point arc, making just 26.3 percent of their shots from deep.

Still, those two were WVU’s only double-digit scorers, combining for 27 points. McNeil was only able to come alive in the second half, scoring all 15 of his points in the last 20 minutes, while Sherman had the bulk of his scoring in the first with eight first-half points.

West Virginia owned the rebounding advantage, grabbing 31 boards to Clemson’s 27. Gabe Osabuohien led the contest with seven rebounds, followed by Clemson’s Hunter Tyson, who grabbed six.

WVU’s victory gives Bob Huggins his 904th career victory in Division I basketball. That moves him ahead of UNC and Kansas great Roy Williams for sole possession of fourth place. Huggins now just trails Jim Calhoun, Jim Boeheim and Mike Krzyzewski on the list.

The Mountaineers earn a third-place finish in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic and improve to 4-1 on the season. They return to Morgantown for their next contest, when they host Eastern Kentucky on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.