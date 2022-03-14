MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Entering this season, Randy Mazey’s roster was constructed as such: seven seniors, eight juniors, nine sophomores, and 16 freshmen.

It was apparent that the Mountaineers’ skipper was going to have to call on some of his younger players to get up to speed quickly with the veterans on the team, both in the pitching rotation and at the plate.

While it still remains to be seen what young arms Mazey will call on in big moments as the season progresses, a group of new hitters have emerged as key bats for this team.

Of West Virginia’s top three hitters, in terms of batting average, only one, McGwire Holbrook, was on last year’s roster. However, Holbrook was limited to just 13 games played in 2021 due to a season-ending injury.

Holbrook, a sophomore, currently leads WVU (9-5) with a .447 batting average.

Behind him are fellow backstop Dayne Leonard, who played for Virginia Tech last season, and true freshman infielder JJ Wetherholt, who has played a total of 14 college baseball games.

The trio have combined for 52 hits, 13 extra-base hits, 31 runs scored, and 26 runs batted in.

Wetherholt started his collegiate career by earning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors, and has continued to be a reliable hitter through the first month of the year.

“I’ve just tried to stay within myself,” the freshman said. “I’m pretty good at using the opposite field, so, that’s a big approach that we have. I just stay within myself, listen to what [the coaches] say, and use what they tell us.”

While he has somewhat cooled off from a red-hot start to his collegiate career, true freshman Grant Hussey remains tied for the team lead in home runs and has a four-game hitting streak in tact.

Along with the new faces have been productive veterans, such as outfielders Austin Davis and Victor Scott II.

Scott is fourth on the team with a .327 batting average, leads the club with 17 RBI, and is 11-for-12 on stolen base attempts.

Davis has recorded at least one hit in eight of the last ten games, is second among Mountaineer hitters with 18 hits, and has swiped eight bags this season. He also delivered the walk-off hit Friday night in West Virginia’s win over Ohio State.

“I just got to stay humble. Like my dad says, never get too cocky, always be confident in what you do, but never arrogant in what you do,” Davis said following the win. “So I just got to stay confident in myself no matter my ups and downs.”

Davis, who was a freshman on the 2019 team that hosted a regional during that year’s NCAA Tournament, said that the upperclassmen on that team showed him and the other young players the ropes. Now, it’s Davis and the other veteran players’ turn to do so.

“They took us under their wing. That’s basically what we’re doing this year with the younger guys,” said Davis. “We got to take them under our wing and treat them like our brothers, because we’re all family.”

Davis and Scott are two of the upperclassmen that Wetherholt said the Mountaineers will rely on all season long. Also in that mix was Tevin Tucker, who has struggled to hit but has found ways to get on base.

Tucker, a redshirt junior middle infielder who missed all of last season, has just three hits. His most-recent base knock gave WVU a 4-3 lead in the seventh inning against the Buckeyes. But despite having just three hits in 35 at bats, he has a .304 on-base percentage.

“I tell guys all the time, you don’t have to be a great hitter to be a great offensive player. There’s other things you can do to help the offense.” Mazey said Friday. “We’ve got so many guys that have different roles on this team. I’ve never had that, where you can pinch-run guys, and pinch-hit guys. Everyone’s sliding in to a really good spot right now.”

West Virginia travels to Durham, North Carolina Tuesday for a pair of mid-week games. The Mountaineers will face Duke (9-7) on Tuesday, then take on High Point (4-13) on Wednesday.

Both games will start at 4 p.m. ET.