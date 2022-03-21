WVU's first-year golfer has the top score following the first day on the links in North Carolina.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University freshman golfer Max Green shot 6-under-par during the first 36 holes to lead the field at the ECU Intercollegiate in Greenville, North Carolina.

Green, a native of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, shot a 3-under-par 69 in each round today and has a three-stroke lead over three golfers in second place.

Green and three other Mountaineers are competing as individuals in the event. Freshman Todd Duncan shot rounds of 77-75=152 (+8), while sophomore Olivier Ménard had rounds of 75-79=154 (+10). Sophomore Will Stakel recorded rounds of 82-75=157 (+13).

The final 18 holes of the event takes place Tuesday.