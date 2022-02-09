Gondrezick signs with Chicago Sky

One of WVU’s great guards is getting another shot in the WNBA.

The Chicago Sky announced Wednesday that they have signed Kysre Gondrezick to their roster for her second year in the league.

“Kysre is still a developing young player in this league, so we want to give her the chance to show how much she’s developed between year one and year two,” said James Wade, the Sky’s general manager and head coach.

Gondrezick was selected by the Indiana Fever with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft, becoming the highest WVU women’s player selected in the draft in history. She played in 19 games for Indiana and averaged 1.9 points per game before taking a hiatus during the season to deal with mental health issues.

She returned to the team in November of 2021, but on Jan. 18, the Fever announced that they had waived Gondrezick.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan native is one of 38 Mountaineers to score 1,000 points, and finished fourth all-time with a career scoring average of 17.14 points per game.

The Sky tip the WNBA season off on May 6 when they host the Los Angeles Sparks at 8 p.m. ET.