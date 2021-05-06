Gondrezick named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

Redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team has been selected to the 2020-21 Academic All-District Women’s Basketball Team, as selected by CoSIDA, recognizing the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

Representing District 2, which includes student-athletes from Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and the District of Columbia, Gondrezick is the first Mountaineer women’s basketball player to be named a CoSIDA Academic All-America District 2 honoree since Averee Fields in 2015. The Benton Harbor, Michigan, native also is the sixth player and ninth overall selection to the annual squad in program history.

A sport management major, Gondrezick finished her West Virginia career with 1,011 points. She also concluded her NCAA career with 1,503 points. During her senior campaign, Gondrezick became the 29th All-American in program history after garnering honorable mention status by the Associated Press and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. She also became the third WVU player to be unanimously selected to the All-Big 12 First Team. Among WVU’s all-time career leaders, Gondrezick ranks No. 2 all-time in minutes played per game (34.86) and No. 4 all-time in scoring average (17.14). Her 19.5 points per game average in 2020-21 is the best mark by a Mountaineer since Meg Bulger averaged 19.8 points per game during the 2005-06 season

The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes basketball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in late May.