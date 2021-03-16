Golf completes play at George Hannon Intercollegiate

The West Virginia University golf team completed play today at the George Hannon Intercollegiate at the University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Texas.

The Mountaineers finished tied for ninth place with Kansas State and Baylor. WVU had rounds of 287-295-295=877.

“We had a disappointing final round, mainly the back nine,” coach Sean Covich said. “This team has the talent, and they can hit all the shots. I just have to do a better job of getting them ready to perform during tournaments.”

Junior Kurtis Grant was WVU’s top finisher. He shot 3-over-par today and finished at 4-over-par for the tournament. The Herndon, Virginia, native tied for 24th with rounds of 69-69-74=217.

Senior Mark Goetz paced WVU in the final 18 holes with a 1-over-par round today and finished 9-over-par for the tournament with rounds of 78-72-72=222.

Senior Logan Perkins also shot 3-over-par on Tuesday, including an eagle on the 13th hole, a 375-yard, par-4. He finished at 12-over-par (76-75-74=225).

Freshman Jackson Davenport shot 4-over-par (71-75-75=221) on Tuesday and finished at 8-over-par for the tournament. Sophomore Trent Tipton was 8-over-par (71-74-79=224) today and completed his three rounds at 11-over-par.

“It was good to see Mark bounce back with a really solid round on a windy afternoon,” Covich said. “Kurtis played steady all week. Jackson, Logan and Trent played well, but one or two big numbers stalled their momentum.”

The Mountaineers will be back in action March 28-30 at the Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate in Charleston, South Carolina.