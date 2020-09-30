Golf Completes Play at Colonial Collegiate Invitational

West Virginia University golfer Mark Goetz shot an even-par 70 in the final round of the Colonial Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club (7,204 yards) in Fort Worth, Texas.

The junior from Greensburg, Pennsylvania, completed the tournament at 7-over par with rounds of 72-75-70=217 to finish 22nd in the event.

Sophomore Kurtis Grant shot a 4-over par 74 today to finish 12-over par for the tournament with rounds of 76-72-74=222, finishing tied for 31st. Freshman Olivier Ménard finished tied for 46th with rounds of 76-75-78=229.

Junior Logan Perkins (75-77-78=230) and freshman Jackson Davenport (72-76-82=230) both finished tied for 48th. Freshman Will Stakel shot rounds of 84-78-81=243 to place 60th.

Oklahoma won the event, shooting 5-under par (284-273-278=835). Texas (277-284-280=841), Texas Tech (288-285-277=850), Baylor (286-288-289=863), TCU (282-295-286=863), Kansas (282-288-293=863), Kansas State (288-285-294=867), Oklahoma State (284-302-285=871), West Virginia (295-298-300=893) and Iowa State (295-298-301=894) rounded out the team scoring.

“We certainly didn’t play well this week,” coach Sean Covich said. “There were some bright spots here and there but overall not what we have been working towards.

“This was definitely a learning experience for our three freshmen. Playing on a golf course like this in windy conditions lets you know really quick where your game stands and what you need to work on.”

The Mountaineers will remain in Texas to compete in the Big 12 Fall Series Friday-Sunday, outside of Houston.

“We have a quick turnaround for Big 12 Match Play,” Covich added. “We will use the next two days to work on some things and be ready to bounce back in Houston.”