Golf completes play at Big 12 Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior Logan Perkins posted the third-lowest, 72-hole score by a WVU player at a Big 12 Championship event, while fellow senior Mark Goetz shot a 2-under-par 68 on the final day of the Big 12 Championship at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Perkins posted a four-round score of 75-76-71-74=296 to finish tied for 35th. Matthew Sharpstene posted WVU’s best 72-hole Big 12 total in 2018 with a 287, following by Max Sear’s 293 in 2016.

One day after freshman Jackson Davenport posted the third-lowest round by a WVU player at a Big 12 Championship with a 69, Goetz recorded six birdies today to finish with a 68, now the third-best round by a WVU player in the Big 12 Championship. Goetz finished with rounds of 81-75-74-68=298, the fifth-best, 72-hole score in a Big 12 Championship by a WVU player.

“Mark really stepped us for us today,” coach Sean Covich said. “We had all the confidence in the world that he would bounce back and he did. I’m glad he ended this week on a positive note.”

Sophomore Trent Tipton shot even par in Tuesday’s final round and finished with rounds of 83-78-71-70=302. Fifth-year senior Etienne Papineau finished with a 73-77-72-79=301, matching his 2018 score. Davenport completed his first season with an 82-75-69-78=304.

“It was difficult to watch Pap play perhaps his final round of golf for us,” Covich said. “However, I was so happy for him because he battled back from surgery just for a chance to wear the Old Gold and Blue again.”

WVU finished ninth, matching its best Big 12 finish in 2018. The Mountaineers posted rounds of 311-303-283-290=1187 (+67), tying WVU’s best 72-hole total in the Big 12 Championship, also in 2018. Just four years ago at the Big 12 Championship at Prairie Dunes, WVU posted a +131, 30 shots out of ninth place. Oklahoma State won the event at +9 this year. Only four golfers in the entire field finished under par.

“This season has been interesting to say the least, from the fall semester not knowing if we would even have a season, to the testing and protocols, it has been a challenging year,” Covich said. “However, I have enjoyed this group of guys. All of them have contributed to the team and showed their commitment to WVU golf.

“We saw so much improvement from the fall until now. I know this team will do great things next season, and I couldn’t be more excited about the future of Mountaineer golf.”