Goetz leads WVU golf after day one in Florida

WVU star golfer is off to a good start at the Gators Invitational

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior Mark Goetz shot 2-under-par on Saturday to lead the West Virginia University golf team during the first day of the Gators Invitational in Gainesville, Florida.

The native of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, shot 69 in each of the first two rounds at the par-70 Mark Bostick Golf Course. Goetz is currently tied for 11th place on the individual leaderboard.

Fellow fifth-year senior Logan Perkins shot even par in the second round and sits tied for 37th (73-70=143) at 3-over-par. Junior Trent Tipton recorded a one-under-par 69 in the second round and sits tied for 46th at 4-over-par (75-69=144), along with sophomore Jackson Davenport, who posted rounds of 73-71=144. Senior Kurtis Grant recorded rounds of 74-76=150 for the Mountaineers.

As a team, the Mountaineers shot 1-under-par (279) on the second 18 holes and are currently tied for ninth place with Jacksonville at 8-over-par. West Virginia posted a 289 score in the first round.

The final round will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.