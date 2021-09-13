Goetz leads WVU after day one of The Gopher Invitational

West Virginia University fifth-year senior Mark Goetz eagled the 36th hole today to shoot 3-under-par on the first day of The Gopher Invitational at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minnesota.

After 36 holes, Goetz is tied for sixth place, two shots off the lead, heading into Monday’s final round. Goetz shot a 70 during the first 18 holes, followed by a 69 in the final 18.

As a team, West Virginia sits in fifth place in the 14-team field, finishing the day at 2-over-par with rounds of 285-285=570. The Mountaineers trail Kansas, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Kent State in the team standings. WVU is ahead of Minnesota, Arkansas State, Iowa State, Miami University, Marquette, Rutgers, Georgia Southern, Furman and Iowa.

Senior Kurtis Grant is tied for 21st after shooting even par with rounds of 72-70=142. Junior Trent Tipton is tied for 31st at 2-over-par with rounds of 75-69=144. Fifth-year senior Logan Perkins is tied for 43rd at 5-over-par with rounds of 70-77=147. Sophomore Jackson Davenport sits at 12-over-par with rounds of 73-81=154.

“I’m proud of the guys,” coach Sean Covich said. “We played solid today. There is a lot of golf left but certainly pleased with the fight the guys showed today.”

At the Minnesota Golf Classic at Pioneer Creek Golf Course, sophomore Olivier Ménard finished the tournament in third place at 8-under-par with rounds of 72-66-70=208. Fellow sophomore Will Stakel finished tied for 10th place at 3-under-par with rounds of 72-73-68=213. Freshman Max Green shot 1-over-par and placed tied for 21st with rounds of 71-71-75=217. Freshman Todd Duncan shot 9-over-par with rounds of 76-70-79=225.

“The individuals got some great experience this weekend,” Covich said. “Max and Todd got some tournament experience under their belts as true freshmen. Olivier and Will played great today. That’s awesome to see for the future of our team.”

The final 18 holes of The Gopher Invitational begins Monday morning.