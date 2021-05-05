Goetz earns NCAA Regional Golf Invite

West Virginia University senior golfer Mark Goetz has been selected to compete as an individual at the NCAA Golf Regional in Noblesville, Indiana, at The Sagamore Club from May 15-19.

Goetz, a native of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, becomes the first NCAA individual qualifier in school history. In 2019, WVU made the NCAA Regional as a team in Louisville, Kentucky, WVU’s first NCAA appearance for the program since it was reinstated in 2015-16 and the first overall since 1947. Goetz traveled to Louisville in 2019 but did not compete as an alternate.

“We are very happy for Mark to have been selected to participate in the NCAA Regional,” coach Sean Covich said. “He has worked hard on his game ever since his freshman season and improved each year.”

Goetz will play 54 holes against nine other individuals in the regional. The low individual not on an advancing team from each of the six regional sites will advance to the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“Mark being selected as one of the best individuals in the country is a big honor for him and our program,” Covich said. “What makes Mark a great leader and teammate is that while he is excited about this opportunity to compete in postseason play, he would give anything for the team to be playing as well.”

Last month, Goetz shot 12-under-par to win his first individual title at the Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club. His 12-under-par total was the lowest in school history (in relation to par).

Goetz was the only golfer under par for the tournament, and he posted a bogey-free final round with seven birdies to best his previous career low by one stroke. He had 16 birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey during the 54-hole tournament and was bogey free the last 28 holes.

His final round 65 tied for the fourth-lowest round in school history, while his 204 (70-69-65) total was the second-lowest, 54-hole total in school history.