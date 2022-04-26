Pair of WVU golfers are inside Top 25 with 18 holes to play at Big 12 Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University fifth-year seniors Mark Goetz and Logan Perkins rank in the Top 25 after the first 36 holes of golf at the Big 12 Championship at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas.

Golfers completed 36 holes today after play on Monday was suspended due to inclement weather. The event has been shortened to a 54-hole championship with the final 18 holes to be played on Wednesday.

Goetz recorded rounds of 75-73 (+4) and is tied for 20th place on the par-72, 7,434-yard course. Perkins is tied for 23rd place with rounds of 75-74 (+5). Sophomore Jackson Davenport shot rounds of 74-80 (+10), sophomore Trent Tipton posted rounds of 83-77 (+16) and senior Kurtis Grant recorded rounds of 84-83 (+23).

West Virginia (307-304=611) trails Iowa State (606), Kansas State (606) and Baylor (606) by five strokes for seventh place.

The Mountaineers will tee off at 10:07 a.m. ET on Wednesday for the final round.