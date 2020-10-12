General ticket sales underway for WVU football game vs. Jayhawks

Only families of players watch the West Virginia Mountaineers and Eastern Kentucky Colonels during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

A limited number of tickets for West Virginia’s home football game against Kansas are now on sale to the general public.

Milan Puskar Stadium will operate at 25 percent capacity for Saturday’s contest against the Jayhawks, which will begin at noon ET. Fans can now purchase tickets for the event, which will mark the first Mountaineer home game with a general public sale, at WVUgame.com.

WVU football has implemented mobile ticketing for all home games this season, and senior associate athletic director Matt Wells reminds fans to download their tickets to a smart device before heading to the stadium.

“We do encourage fans to download their tickets before coming to the stadium,” Wells said.

In addition, student ticketing began Monday morning. WVU students will have roughly 24 hours to request their tickets, and tickets will be award via a lottery.

Roughly 2,000 tickets are available to students for this game, according to Wells, though any student who receives a ticket will also receive a guest ticket that can be given to another student who possesses a valid WVU Mix email address.

Wells added that WVU plans to make an announcement next Monday regarding general public ticket availability for the Kansas State game and the two remaining home games against TCU and Oklahoma in November.