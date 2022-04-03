WVU baseball tops No. 12 TCU to open Big 12 play with a bang – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast West Virginia baseball headed to Fort Worth as the underdog, but it's coming back to Morgantown with a pair of wins after taking its first Big 12 series over No. 12 TCU. GBN's Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio recap an exciting three games for the Mountaineers before they look ahead to a four-game home stand against Marshall and Baylor. Subscribe to The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, sponsored by Pritt & Spano, to have future episodes delivered to you. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app on your favorite Apple or Android device for more coverage on WVU baseball throughout the season.

