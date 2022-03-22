Setting the stage for spring football at WVU – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Neal Brown is calling it the first "true offseason" for the Mountaineer football program since 2019. The team held its first spring practice Tuesday, and will continue practicing through the Gold-Blue Game on April 23. In this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, Nick Farrell is joined by Mountaineer Football Insider Anjelica Trinone. They breakdown key storylines, position battles and players on the roster who have the most to prove as the next phase of the offseason begins. Subscribe to The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, sponsored by Pritt & Spano, to have future episodes delivered to you. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app on your favorite Apple or Android device for more football coverage throughout the spring.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Spring football is underway at WVU.

The fourth spring of head coach Neal Brown’s tenure started Tuesday morning, and will run through April 23 and the annual Gold-Blue Game.

Throughout the next month, several key position battles and other storylines will unfold, and they’ll all have an impact on the makeup of West Virginia’s 2022 unit.

In the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone break down those position battles, and discuss the players on the roster who have the most to gain from a productive spring. They also explain the coaching staff’s approach to the search for a new starting quarterback.

