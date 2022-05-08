Mazey’s club rallies for a big Sunday win over Texas – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast West Virginia's baseball team surely had a roller-coaster weekend, dropping both legs of a doubleheader on Saturday to Texas but salvaging the series finale on Sunday with a thrilling 8-6 victory. That victory was key for the Mountaineers, who with it remain on top of the Longhorns in the Big 12 standings with two more weekend series to go in the campaign. Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio break down everything that happened over the weekend and look ahead to the rest of the season for WVU. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.

West Virginia’s baseball team surely had a roller-coaster weekend, dropping both legs of a doubleheader on Saturday to Texas but salvaging the series finale on Sunday with a thrilling 8-6 victory.

That victory was key for the Mountaineers, who with it remain on top of the Longhorns in the Big 12 standings with two more weekend series to go in the campaign. Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio break down everything that happened over the weekend and look ahead to the rest of the season for WVU.

Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you.

Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.