JT Daniels, the Backyard Brawl and financial education – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Wednesday turned into an electric news day on the WVU sports beat. In the morning, former USC and Georgia quarterback JT Daniels announced his commitment to Neal Brown’s program via Instagram. The former five-star recruit is now the likely favorite to be West Virginia’s week one starting quarterback this fall. In this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, hosts Nick Farrell and Ryan Decker react to Daniels’ commitment, discuss what he could bring to the Mountaineers and discuss the impact his transfer could have on the team’s quarterback room. WVU plays its opener Sept. 1 against Pitt, the first Backyard Brawl on the gridiron in more than a decade. Shortly after Daniels announced his intent to join the Mountaineers, WVU and Pitt announced that the Backyard Brawl football series has been extended. Nick and Ryan share the latest details on the future of this series, which will now include games in 2029-32. And finally, WVU Athletics unveiled a new partnership with Robinhood Markets, Inc., which operates the popular stock-trading and investing app. This partnership is the first of its kind among Division I athletic programs, and through it, Mountaineer student-athletes will have access to unique financial education opportunities. Nick and Ryan sit down with representatives from Robinhood, as well as Oliver Luck, the former WVU director of athletics who recently co-founded the Country Roads Trust, which connects Mountaineer athletes with name, image and likeness opportunities. Listen to the latest episode at the top of this page, or on Apple, Spotify, Google and Amazon Music. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you.

